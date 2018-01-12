January and Rest of Winter Temperature and Precipitation Outlook

After the deep freeze that we experienced for the last part of December and first part of January you may be asking what are we going to be in for for the rest of January and winter at large? Temperatures are warming to well above average this week but don’t get too used to it as we head back below average next week. The cold spell next week won’t be as cold and won’t last as long. By the time January is over and the temperature is averaged out, it will probably come out well below the average temperature of 52 degrees. In fact, that is what climatologists at the Climate Prediction Center think per the graphic below.

Recently, we’ve been below average as far as precipitation goes. Coming into the month, we’ve been abnormally dry. We had, on average, about 4 inches of snow, which only accounts for about 0.4” of rain but it is our annual snowfall average in one storm. We are expecting another inch or so of rain in the coming days and we still don’t know what is on the horizon for the month, weather-wise. The Climate Prediction Center suggests that we’ll receive our average precipitation amount of about 4 inches of rain. If this verifies, we may be well on our way of getting out of the abnormally dry classification. The coastal areas have already been taken out of the abnormally dry category but inland sections remain.

For the rest of the winter, climatologists believe that it will be warmer than average. The average temperature in February is 56 degrees and the average in March is 64 degrees. While it’s hard to imagine now, weather patterns can swing wildly and we could end up with a warmer than average winter despite the cold spell of the past two weeks. In fact the only place across the globe that has been excessively cooler than average over the past few weeks was the eastern half of the U.S. The rest of the globe has been experiencing warmer than average temps. Keep it tuned in to your First Alert Weather Team and we’ll keep you updated no matter the weather.