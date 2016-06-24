NOAA Releases Summer Season Outlook

Summer arrived this week with much above average temperatures, in the mid and upper 90s and with triple digit heat indices along with severe thunderstorms. Could this be indicative of what’s to come this summer? It’s time to take a look at the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for the summer.

As one of the warmest winters on record come to a close, it was followed by a relatively cool spring across the U.S. With El Niño forcing continuing to rapidly weaken, forecasters expect hot temperatures to become predominant across the U.S. The map shows us that eastern North Carolina is also expected to be in the above average range. Our average temperature for the summer months are in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, so we could be looking at more of the last few days where temps were in the 90s and the heat index was near or at the triple digit mark.

We started off the season with strong to severe thunderstorms, so is it likely that we are going to see more rain and storms? According to the outlook, we may be around average rainfall rates for the summer, barring any tropical impacts. We typically see averages of 4 inches in June, 5 inches in July and 6 inches in August. The gulf states may be above average, just as they’ve been all season long with constant flooding rains in Texas.

Of course this is just an outlook and weather fluctuates and changes quite often so this is just a guide and not an official forecast. You can continue to get your accurate day to day forecast here on our website at http://www.wnct.com/category/weather.