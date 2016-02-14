Largest 1 day temperature range…

Sometimes eastern North Carolina can have quite the change in temperatures from one day to the next but what U.S. city has the largest temperature change in one day?.

That would be Loma, Montana where the temperature went from -54°F to 49°F in a 24 hour time span on January 15, 1972. That’s a difference of 103° over a 24 hour time span. That’s like the temperature rising more than 4 degrees every hour!!!

Talk about a headache!

~ Meteorologist Candice Boling