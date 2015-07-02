Probability of Precipitation Explained

Ever have plans and you check the weather forecast and the meteorologist says that there is a 20 percent chance of rain? What does that mean? Will it rain on your parade (literally)?

First, let’s talk about what precipitation is. It is rain, snow, thunderstorms and everything in between (any variation of water falling from the sky). The “Probability of Precipitation” (PoP) deals with a certain place at a certain time. Does this mean that it will rain over 20 percent of the area? Will it rain percent of the time? Does it mean that it will be 80 percent dry?

What the probability of precipitation means is that there is an X percent that any place in the forecast area could see precipitation. Mathematically speaking, Pop is defined as

C x A = PoP. C=confidence that precipitation will occur somewhere in the forecast area and

A=percent of the area that will receive measurable precipitation

So, in our case above, if the meteorologist is sure that precipitation will occur, confidence is 100%, so in our equation, we would put a 1. The meteorologist would then put a .2 for the fact that precipitation will occur over 20 percent of the area, thus giving us our 20% chance of rain.

Most of the time, however, the meteorologist is expressing a combination of degree of confidence and areal coverage (how much of the area). So if the meteorologist is only 50% sure that precipitation will occur over 40% of the area, then we could plug into the equation, .5 x .4 = .2 (20%). The meteorologist may, however, specify a specific region as a place (Greenville or Kinston or Morehead City) or as a general place, (eastern North Carolina, Inland or Coastal).

In any event, the correct interpretation is that if the forecast calls for 20 percent chance of rain, it means that there is a 20 percent chance that it could rain at any point in the forecast area. Remember, this also means that there is an 80% chance that it could be dry, so go ahead and plan that cookout.