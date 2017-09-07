The 4th Annual Aces for Autism Dinner and Auction is being held Monday, October 16, at the Greenville Convention Center.

The auction will include everything from signed professional and college sports memorabilia to vacations to furniture.

Bidding will be done by Handbid on your own personal cell phone and tablets provided at the auction.

Free childcare will be provided for autistic and non-autistic children by ECU’s Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.

You can go here to buy tickets and and if you would like to donate now, click here.