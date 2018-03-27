Man arrested for breaking and entering and stolen firearms in Hyde County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) –  A man wanted for a December breaking and entering and theft of three firearms in December is facing multiple charges.

Monday Pitt County deputies arrested 27-year-old Wesley Fletcher Williams Jr. with breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, and safe cracking, among other charges.

The breaking and entering was reported on December 27, 2017 at 9570 N Lake Rd Engelhard, N.C. 

He had warrants out for Hyde County and other charges from Pitt County as well.

Currently he is being held under a $118,000 secured bond.

