Man arrested for breaking and entering and stolen firearms in Hyde County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A man wanted for a December breaking and entering and theft of three firearms in December is facing multiple charges.

Monday Pitt County deputies arrested 27-year-old Wesley Fletcher Williams Jr. with breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, and safe cracking, among other charges.

The breaking and entering was reported on December 27, 2017 at 9570 N Lake Rd Engelhard, N.C.

He had warrants out for Hyde County and other charges from Pitt County as well.

Currently he is being held under a $118,000 secured bond.