Lenoir County investigators say stabbed victim shoots attacker

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is arrested and facing assault charges after authorities say he stabbed another man who then shot him in retaliation.

According to Major Ryan Dawson of Lenoir County Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to Grifton Hugo Rd. near Sunny Lane around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found one victim stabbed with no shooting victim insight.

With an initial investigation, officials were able to determine two subjects involved in an altercation turned violent.

It happened when one subject stabbed the other, then the stabbed victim pulled out a gun and shot his attacker.

The shooting victim fled from the scene.

The stabbed vititm was treated by EMS for their injuries.

About an hour later, deputies found the shooting victim in a wooded area. The shooting victims arrested in connection to the stabbing and treated for his injuries.

At this time an investigation is still on going, we will have more information as it becomes available.