Greenville Housing Authority sites to implement ‘Smoke-Free Policy’ starting April 1st

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Housing Authority is working with the Pitt County Health Department to implement a new smoke-free policy at all of their housing sites.

There is going to be a huge change for a lot of people living in housing authority sites.

Starting April 1st, 2018, all sites will adopt a smoke free policy for every type of smoking.

This is all to be in accordance with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s new smoke free housing rule.

The city is partnering with Pitt county health officials because they know this isn’t going to be easy for some.

The health department will provide educational sessions and technical assistance for residents.

A driving factor behind this is because second hand smoke exposure and tobacco use are the leading preventable causes of illness and premature death in the United States, not stopping at just tobacco.

“E-cigarettes are becoming a bigger problem,” said Allyson Moser, Tobacco Prevention Coordinator for the Pitt County Health Department.

“So typing that in to all tobacco free policies is a huge deal the tobacco companies put a lot of marketing into marketing and people think it’s safe and cool when it’s really not.”

The Health Department is also working with the Recreation and Parks Department to implement the changes into parks.

All GHA houses have to be in compliance by July 1st.

The city will have a series of events Tuesday to help answer any questions anyone may have about the changes.

They’ll be held at the Moyewood Center, Kearney Park and Meadowbrook housing complexes. At each location, Greenville Housing Authority will host a walk and banner signing for residents of the Greenville Housing Authority as well as the community. Youth will have the opportunity to paint their hand print on a banner that represents their support for smoke-free housing.

They will all start at 4 p.m.