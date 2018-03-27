First Alert Forecast: One more day below average before warmer temps move in

SUMMARY: Clouds will build into the area this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TUESDAY: Skies will start out mostly sunny and become mostly cloudy by this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Temps won’t be as cold this evening with lows dropping into the 40s overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy

A LOOK AHEAD: The temperature will increase for the day on Wednesday, into the upper 60s to lower 70, and then into the 70s for the day on Thursday. A front will push through Friday bringing a chance of showers and storms.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast