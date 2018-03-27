First Alert Forecast: One more day below average before warmer temps move in

SUMMARY: Clouds will build into the area this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

TUESDAY: Skies will start out mostly sunny and become mostly cloudy by this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Temps won’t be as cold this evening with lows dropping into the 40s overnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy

A LOOK AHEAD: The temperature will increase for the day on Wednesday, into the upper 60s to lower 70, and then into the 70s for the day on Thursday. A front will push through Friday bringing a chance of showers and storms.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
39° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
47° F
precip:
20%
8am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
52° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
61° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
60° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
59° F
precip:
10%
