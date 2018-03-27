Craven County Sheriff’s Office releases names of 10 arrested for various charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriffs office announced 10 recent arrests ranging from felony breaking and entering, to assault on an officer.

According to a Facebook post from the Craven County Sheriffs Office below are a list and pictures of the offenders arrested and charged:

Jesse Brandon Rodriguez, 36, of 219 Waters Edge Drive Newport, NC is charged with four felony counts breaking & entering motor vehicle, attempted breaking & entering motor vehicle, felony financial card theft, and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Amber Lynn Fiolek, 42, of 170 Goldfinch Lane New Bern, NC is charged with felony financial card theft, three felony counts of identity theft, and three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Corey Augustus Brown, 38, of 1185 Dover Road Cove City, NC is charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Lawrence Tavaras Everett, 18, of 1036 Sampson Street New Bern, NC is charged with felony possession of weapon by prisoner.

Andrew William Wishon, 22, of 652 Byers Road Forest City, NC is charged with felony assault on detention officer causing physical injury.

Kenneth Wayne Virkler, 59, of 108 Cutters Way Havelock, NC was served an extradition warrant for being a fugitive from Massachusetts.

Latron Denise Allen, 36, of 137 Pompano Drive Lot 110 New Bern, NC is charged with felony forgery of instrument, felony uttering forged endorsement, and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

Richard Burchfield, 48, of 1011 Pelican Drive New Bern, NC is charged with hit/run accident-leave scene property damage.

Malcolm Quayshawn Moore, 26, of 102 Creek Spring Drive New Bern, NC is charged with assault by pointing a gun.

Scottie Lee Perry, 38, of 470 Pate Road New Bern, NC is charged with assault on a female.