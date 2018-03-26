Weather Article Example

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide chilly, quiet weather for the start of the week. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

TODAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

  

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 30’s.

   

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 60.

   

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

12pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
37° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
36° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
39° F
precip:
10%
10am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
48° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
52° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s