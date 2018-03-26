Weather Article Example

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide chilly, quiet weather for the start of the week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 60.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast