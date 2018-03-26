Vidant Health launches virtual care system

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Patients can now virtually see their doctors from the comfort of their homes.

“I was lying in my bed and my son was leaning up against me because he was all curled up and didn’t feel very well,” Jacob Parrish, patient’s father.

Jacob Parrish, father of two, knows all too well how quickly sickness can strike a household and the difficulty of juggling everyday life when the whole household catches it. Vidant Now, a new virtual healthcare service, was able to come to his rescue just days before a family outing.

“Vidant Now is fantastic,” said Parrish, “you literally go the website, you do some simple registration and before you know it you’re having a video chat with a provider and they’re taking care of your kid.”

While for many of us leaving the couch when we’re sick is not the most convenient thing to do, Vidant Now allows patients to visit a physician both through a computer screen and a mobile app. The program is partnered with MD Live, a tele-health provider of online healthcare service.

“We’ve been developing our internal medical group to see patients on Vidant Health,” said Joseph Pye M.D., Medical Director of Health Informatics at Vidant, “and then MD Live that powers the technology also has a group of physicians that provide backup calls if a Vidant Health physician are unavailable to see the patient.”

The new service saves patients both time and money. Patients have access to the service 365 days a year.

“This gives folks access,” said Doctor Pye, “it could be two in the morning, it could be on a Saturday, you can be in the middle of eastern North Carolina, and far from traditional care and you can still get care.”

Symptoms are diagnosed and a prescription is sent to your pharmacy all within just minutes. The service cost $49 or less, depending on patient’s insurance.

“This is definitely something every parent needs to have for their children,” said Parrish.