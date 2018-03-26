Two in Kenansville arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Warsaw

By Published: Updated:

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)— A man and a woman were arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Warsaw Wednesday, police said.

The driver, Isaiah Leon Hezekiah Sims, faces multiple cocaine and marijuana charges, and the passenger, Annie Sims, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said they found 28.6 grams of cocaine and two pounds of hydroponic marijuana in the car.

Isaiah Sims was given a $100,000 bond, and Annie Sims was given a $500 bond.

Both were sent to the Duplin County Jail.

