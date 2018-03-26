Three women wanted after debit card stolen, used in Halifax County

HALIFAX N.C. (WNCT)— Roanoke Rapids police are looking for two women officers said stole a debit card from a purse and a third woman they said used the stolen card.

The police said two of the women stole a debit card from someone’s purse inside Roses Stores in Roanoke Rapids.

The victim didn’t notice when the suspects took her purse.

The two women used the credit card at different locations, police said.

The victim’s purse later appeared on a shelf inside the store, but the debit card was missing.

The first suspect is a young black female and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

The second suspect is a black female and was wearing a black shirt, a dark green jacket and an UNC baseball cap.

A third suspect later visited Sarah’s Beauty Supply in an Adidas jumpsuit and used the stolen debit card.

The police believe they were in a white four-door passenger car.

If you have any information contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810, Detective J. Benthall at 252-533-2898 or the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.