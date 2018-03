Duplin County, N.C. – A silver alert has been issued for 60 year old George Michael Butts by the Kenansville Police Department.

Butts is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Butts is a white male, 5’6 and 145 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black work boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Kenansville Police Department at 910-296-1911.

His direction of travel is unknown at the time.