Portion of Dickinson Avenue to close for sewer work

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A portion of Dickinson Avenue will be closed soon due to sewer work related to the construction of the University Edge & Dickinson Lofts complex.

Dickinson Avenue from 8th Street to Reade Circle, as well as 8th Street at Dickinson Avenue, will be closed beginning at 7 a.m., on Monday, March 26, for a sewer main and manhole installation. The closure is expected to last one week.

Traffic from both directions will be detoured onto Pitt Street for the duration of the closure, and detour signs will be posted throughout the area. A map of the detour routes is included below. Work will take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. each day, and there will be no parking along Pitt Street from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. during the closure.

All businesses and restaurants in the area will remain open during the closure.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s