Portion of Dickinson Avenue to close for sewer work

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A portion of Dickinson Avenue will be closed soon due to sewer work related to the construction of the University Edge & Dickinson Lofts complex.

Dickinson Avenue from 8th Street to Reade Circle, as well as 8th Street at Dickinson Avenue, will be closed beginning at 7 a.m., on Monday, March 26, for a sewer main and manhole installation. The closure is expected to last one week.

Traffic from both directions will be detoured onto Pitt Street for the duration of the closure, and detour signs will be posted throughout the area. A map of the detour routes is included below. Work will take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. each day, and there will be no parking along Pitt Street from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. during the closure.

All businesses and restaurants in the area will remain open during the closure.