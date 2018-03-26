Paws for the Cause fundraiser will benefit Duplin County Animal Services

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–In Duplin County, a fundraiser for an updated animal shelter is getting ready to kick off.

It’s the second year of the Paws for the Cause fundraiser, which will be held on May 19th. The Duplin County Animal Services is in desperate need of an updated facility, and now’s the time to buy your tickets for the event to help out.

“All proceeds from the raffle will benefit new construction of an animal shelter,” Dr. Margie Hunter, Warsaw Animal Hospital, said. “We have lots of donations. We will have very few expenses and nearly all of the donations will go directly towards the animal shelter.”

Last year’s fundraiser raised over $30,000.

Tickets cost $25 and include a barbeque meal and chance to win $5,000 cash, jewelry, guns and other door prizes.

You can pick up your tickets from the Warsaw, Wallace, Mount Olive or Waylin animal hospitals. They are also available at the door.

The fundraiser will be held at the Duplin County Events Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the raffle starts at 7 p.m. For more information contact 910-296-2159.