North Carolina Sheriff’s Association begins annual conference later today

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) -Law enforcement from across the state will meet in Atlantic Beach later today for the North Carolina Sheriffs Association’s Spring meeting.

The North Carolina Sheriff’s Association will open the conference at 1:30 P.M. today in the Grand Ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Atlantic Beach Oceanfront hotel.

The goal of the meeting is to talk about issues facing law enforcement and share ideas about how to better serve people in their communities. This year, the conference is being hosted by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck will be on hand for the meeting. He says the conference allows for successful programs and practices to be enacted across the state.

This is the third year the meeting will be held in Atlantic Beach. The three-day event runs through Wednesday.