NC Sheriffs meet to discuss school safety, other state issues

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Sheriffs from across all 100 counties in North Carolina are meeting in Carteret County this week, hoping to create law enforcement standards across the state.

The spring meeting of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association serves as a chance for law enforcement from across the state to talk about how they will tackle state and national issues. One of the topics of discussion will be protocol for active shooters and what they are doing to ensure safety in schools.

One vocal supporter of school safety training is the president of the Association, Pender County Sheriff Carson Smith.

“We have been blessed in this state,” said Smith. “We haven’t had a situation that some other states have had recently. We want to do everything we can as sheriffs to be sure that it doesn’t happen here.”

Another is Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, who received approval last week to reassign a current detective to serve as a School Intelligence Liaison Detective.

It’s part of the county’s plan for addressing and preventing a school shooting situation.

“That situation,” said Sheriff Buck, “is always dealt with best, we believe, by an armed police officer or deputy sheriff.”

This comes as Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Gates, who was not in attendance at the meeting, has announced a county plan to have armed volunteers provide additional security in schools.

Gate’s plan is one of several controversial plans being considered in the state, including arming teachers.

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, who attended the meeting, said, “I’ve been a school teacher. And I would shudder to think if some of my coworkers were armed at school. And I would not have wanted to be armed at school.”

The sheriffs will also focus on state issues like the opioid crisis.

This meeting is one of three scheduled meetings per year of the North Carolina Sheriffs Association and it will continue until Wednesday.