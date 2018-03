BEAUFORT N.C. (WNCT)— A man is wanted for questioning in the theft of an SUV from North Shore Auto Sales in Cedar Point, authorities said.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that the subject may be driving a 2006 Silver Hyundai Tucson with a false license plate.

If you have any information contact detective Derek Moore at 252-726-1911 or the Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-725-INFO (4636).