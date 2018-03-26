Local leaders come together to combat school bus safety violators

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department and Craven County Schools are working together to help combat school bus safety violators.

Starting Tuesday your kids will see officers on buses just like this one to see for themselves who is running this stop sign and breaking the law.

Just about a week ago Craven County Schools and law enforcement received an abundance of complaints from bus drivers in the area saying drivers are not stopping when they are supposed to.

Officer Kevin Brice works with the traffic unit.

He said bus drivers complain that people run right through it, or sometimes just slow down.

He said it’s not always easy to catch someone in the act, so he hopes this gives them a new perspective.

“I have two kids myself and I can’t imagine something happening to them in this capacity so anything we can do to prevent something from happening we will,” said Brice.

Craven County Transportation Coordinator Wendy Riggs said they want to put children safety first and help out bus drivers who already work so hard.

“They take their jobs extremely personally and they know they are accountable for those children and so we want to make sure that they know that they have the communities support,” said Riggs.

Nearly ten of the buses in Craven County also have camera attached to help identify violators.

If you run a stop sign you are looking at a fine and points added to your license.