Hundreds of Ipads given out to Craven Co. students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Students at Grover C. Fields Middle School became the most recent school in Craven County to be given iPads.

The iPads, paid for through local funds, were given to each student to enhance learning in the classroom.

“Students have access to technology anyway, so adding an additional tool for students and the teachers to utilize just opens up the world even more,” said Principal Shawn McCarthy.

Craven County Schools want to have all county middle and high schools equipped with iPads for students by the end of the year. The cost of the three year lease on the iPads for the county will run around $2.8 million.

