First Alert Forecast: Chilly, dry start to the week

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide chilly, quiet weather for the start of the week. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

TODAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 60.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

5am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
37° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
36° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
39° F
precip:
10%
10am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
