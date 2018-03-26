ECU researcher competing against Yale in national contest

GREENVILLE, N.C> (WNCT) — An ECU researcher is a semi-finalist for a national research contest, STAT Madness.

The vote-based competition allows people to pick the best ideas in medical science.

Dr. Jitka Virag’s biomedical research focuses on a new way to treat heart disease.

Her work is currently up against Yale.

If she wins the semi-finals, she will compete in the finals against either Texas A&M or Children’s National.

She said it is a privilege to represent ECU.

“I think that when people see the work that is being done here, they think, wow I had no idea this kind of thing was going on in that small town in eastern North Carolina, so hopefully they will have an appreciation for the kind of stuff we are doing here and who we are.”

The competition featured 64 teams, including ones from Duke, NC State, Brown, Stanford, Emory and more.

Virag said she will not win anything other than bragging rights, but she hopes people will be inspired to collaborate with others and learn from h her work.

Click here to read more of her research and vote for her in the competition.