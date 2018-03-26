Carteret Co. BOE member donates scholarship in memorial

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — One member of the Carteret County Board of Education is working to remember the people he has lost by giving back to the community.

Blake Beadle is donating fifteen hundred dollars from his board of education salary to be used to fund scholarships for Carteret County students in need.

The money will create three five hundred dollar scholarships for students to go to college with.

Beadle is donating the scholarships in the name of three of his childhood friends who passed away.

“There’s a quote that comes to mind,” said Beadle, “‘if you inspire others to be more, do more, and to achieve what they want, you’re a leader.’ And for me, these three individuals did that for me.”

Students who are majoring in vocational training, culinary training, business administration, human services, or teaching are eligible to receive the scholarship.

