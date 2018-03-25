Vinyl and CD record show attracts hundreds in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Around 5,000 records were on display in Greenville Sunday.

It was for the Vinyl and CD Record Show at Boulevard Records on Charles Street.

Around 10 individual sellers stocked their tables with everything from posters to portable CD players.

Paul Cannon said they get their stuff anywhere from Craig’s List and yard sales to ‘grandma’s attic’.

Around 300 people attended.

“A lot of times it takes people back to their high school days or something like that and they flip through the records and they bring back memories and it is kind of cool,” Cannon said.

The next show is in June.

