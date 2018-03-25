The week in review, 3/19 – 3/24

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Sunday night, which means it’s time for us to recap some of the biggest headlines we had this week.

We begin with Monday’s efforts to contain an oil spill at an industrial facility in Martin County.

It contaminated surrounding waterways.

An estimated 15 hundred gallons of fuel spilled from a tank outside the closed Robersonville meat packing company.

Meanwhile in Texas, last Sunday night a package exploded at a fed-ex facility north of San Antonio, slightly injuring an employee.

Authorities say 23 year-old Mark Conditt – the person they believe responsible for a string a deadly explosions blew himself up.

Back here in the east, a Pitt county student is arrested in connection to a social media threat made against J.H. Rose High School.

16-year-old Treshaun Palmer is charged with making a false report of mass violence on educational property on Instagram .

The school was placed on a modified lockdown.

One parent says her son told her some students thought it was a joke.

“I mean we are so confused,” said parent, Rita Mallett. “And I mean what is happening to our society. What are these kids thinking it’s a joke? This is not a joke this is life.”

On Thursday, the tragic end in the search for a missing fisherman in Jones County. The body of 44-year-old Neil Simmons was found, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. He went missing Saturday while fishing along the Trent River outside Pollocksville.

To wrap up the week, “March for our Lives” took place Saturday. They spoke out against gun violence. Those who participated both locally and across the country were inspired by the student survivors from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.