Families in Pitt County enjoy Easter EGGstravaganza pool egg hunt

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over 50 children and their parents enjoyed the second annual Easter EGGStravanganza in Winterville Sunday.

It is Pitt County’s only egg hunt in a pool.

Children decorated their own baskets at the Aquaventure Aquatic Campus before splashing around collecting eggs.

Membership manager Hayleigh Wade said the event is one-of-a-kind.

“It just adds variety,” Wade said. “It makes it more fun for the kids to have different things instead of just your normal Easter egg hunt that is out at the house or something. This one is in the water, so it is something you don’t get to do all the time.”

The event drew nearly double the crowd it saw in 2017.

