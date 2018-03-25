March Madness brings business to local sports bars

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Across our state, people are gearing up for the Final Four, especially sports bar owners.

Professor O’Cools owner Steve Donahue said it is one of their busiest times of year.

He has been with the bar since it opened over 30 years ago, and he said March Madness is always a huge business boost.

“In ACC country, everybody is in to basketball,” Donahue said. “They are coming out so they can see multiple games all day long for the first week then you start seeing more fans of the teams that are left after that.”

The final four is now set with Loyola-Chicago, Villanova, Michigan and Kansas.

