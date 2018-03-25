First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, damp, breezy, chilly and raw

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Staying chilly with a disturbance moving through this evening. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

THIS MORNING: Cloudy with showers and possibly a rain/snow mix with no accumulation. Rain should move out by mid-morning. Temperatures are cool, in the upper 30s inland to lower 40s along the coast. It is breezy, winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies stay cloudy through much of the afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds by late afternoon, towards sunset. Winds will kick up, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, especially along the coast.

TONIGHT:

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunshine returns to the forecast for much of next week with temps gradually getting warmer. Monday, highs will be in the mid 50s and by Friday highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
38° F
precip:
60%
9am
Sun
39° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sun
40° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sun
42° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
41° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
40° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
39° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
37° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
37° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
37° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
36° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
37° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
37° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
38° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
37° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
36° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.