First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, damp, breezy, chilly and raw

SUMMARY: Staying chilly with a disturbance moving through this evening. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Cloudy with showers and possibly a rain/snow mix with no accumulation. Rain should move out by mid-morning. Temperatures are cool, in the upper 30s inland to lower 40s along the coast. It is breezy, winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies stay cloudy through much of the afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds by late afternoon, towards sunset. Winds will kick up, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, especially along the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunshine returns to the forecast for much of next week with temps gradually getting warmer. Monday, highs will be in the mid 50s and by Friday highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 38 ° F precip: 60% 39 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast