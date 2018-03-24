UNC system board approves $95,000 bonus for president

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina system president is getting a $95,000 performance bonus.

The UNC Board of Governors voted Friday in Wilmington for the bonus for President Margaret Spellings. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that’s on top of her $775,000 base salary to lead the 17-campus system.

Board Chairman Lou Bissette says the amount was reached after a board committee decided Spellings had met or exceeded expectations. Some members opposed the bonus. Board member Tom Fetzer says taxpayers should expect excellence in performance with her base salary.

Spellings assumed the president’s duties in March 2016.

Spellings began giving “State of the University” speeches this week across the state, focusing on a system plan that includes educating more low-income and rural students, improving graduation rates and creating economic impact.

