Marches expected across the country, in our area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in the “March For Our Lives” event in Washington D.C. Saturday.

Student organizers of the #NeverAgain movement said they expect more people to participate across the country.

There are more than 20 marches scheduled on Saturday for North Carolina alone.

Students who are taking part say they are marching for lawmakers action on changes in gun laws and increased protection of schools.

The marches are in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida over a month ago.

17 people, including students and staff, were killed in the shooting.

There is an event scheduled to take place on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse.

It takes place on Saturday and starts at noon.

