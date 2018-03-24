Local “March for Our Lives” draws hundreds to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “What do we want? Safe schools!”

They were heard across Greenville – marchers led by students taking a stand against gun violence.

“I had to take action and I think we all did,” said organizer, Lauren Bordeaux. “Pitt County has a voice.”

People from different backgrounds, from near and far, all came to participate.

“I’m here today because I’m sick of seeing people dying over things that should not happen,” said ECU student, Noah Lee.

“Students – their safety is my absolute top priority,” said Raleigh teacher, Megan Wing. “And there should never be a reason why a student should fear for their lives in a place of education.”

“I am here today because I do not want my friend’s students or my sisters students or my mom’s students to end up at the hospital with me because of violence at school,” said Megan Boop, pediatric nurse at Vidant.

The event began with speakers and ended with a march.

In order to create change, organizers urged people to focus on one thing.

“Voting gives you the voice,” said participant, Susan Wing. “And call your representatives, I want our representatives to step up and do their job and protect their constituents.”

Hundreds of people marched, but organizers say they know their work is just beginning

“I think this is not a one and done thing. This is something that is going to continue to happen, whether it’s rallies, demonstrations, marches,” said Bordeaux. “Also, the Parkland students aren’t done yet either. They are the people leading this and I think they are strong leaders and it’s going to continue.”