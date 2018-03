KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Lenoir County juvenile is back in secure custody after failing to return to custody at the Lenoir Youth Development Center following a home visit.

The State Highway Patrol took the juvenile, identified as Iwanniza L., back into custody in Pitt County on Saturday at around 2:40 a.m.

Prior to being taken back into custody, Iwanniza had last been seen in the Moorewood Subdivision in Greenville on March 17.