GPD investigating overnight fatal crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is investigating an early morning crash that left one person dead.

Police say it happened around 1:25 this morning at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Staton House Road.

Investigators say 18-year-old Xzavier Blango of Bethel died at the scene of the crash.

Police say 37-year-old Kelvin Dunn of Rocky Mount was traveling southbound on Memorial Drive and made a U-turn at the intersection of Staton Raod. Blango failed to reduce speed and collided with the back of the truck.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

