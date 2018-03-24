“First Alert Weather Day”: Wintry mix possible overnight tonight

SUMMARY: Winter-like temperatures remain in place, and a new system could bring winter mix for some counties this weekend. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear and temperatures vary from the upper 20s to the lower 40s. Winds are light. With some areas dropping below freezing, some tender vegetation may be at risk since the growing season has started for some, especially closer toward the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Becoming gradually cloudy with scattered showers moving in from the west by late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures are cool, in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It may be breezy at times with winds out of the north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain may transition into a period of winter mix or all snow for some counties (mainly north of highway 164) tonight, with lows in the lower to mid 30s. Little to no accumulation is expected. If snow falls heavy enough, grassy surfaces and cars may have a light accumulation of a dusting to 1/2 inch. This could create some slick spots on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. South of highway 264, should be all right with maybe a few snowflakes mixed in. It will be breezy with winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: A raw day ahead for Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s, clouds, breezy and morning rain. Sunshine returns on Monday where temperatures are in the mid 50s. Temps gradually warm to the lower 70s by late next week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 33 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 40% 44 ° F precip: 70% 43 ° F precip: 80% 41 ° F precip: 90% 41 ° F precip: 100% 40 ° F precip: 100% 40 ° F precip: 100% 38 ° F precip: 100% 38 ° F precip: 100% 38 ° F precip: 90% 38 ° F precip: 100% 38 ° F precip: 100% 38 ° F precip: 80% 38 ° F precip: 70% 39 ° F precip: 50% 40 ° F precip: 40% 42 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast