5 pedestrians injured in Roanoke Rapids after being struck by car

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – Five people were hurt after being hit by a single vehicle Saturday morning.

According to Roanoke Rapids Police, it happened around 11:50 a.m. Saturday near the 1500 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway.

When police arrived, they found five people had been struck by a single vehicle. All five were transported to Halifax Regional Medical Center ER for treatment. Two of those injured were later flown to a trauma center for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle accelerated and lost control of the vehicle while exiting McDonald’s. The driver is in police custody but charges are pending.