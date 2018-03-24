17th annual KidsFest draws crowds to Greenville Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Around one thousand people gathered in Greenville today for the 17th annual Kid’s Fest.

The event was put on by the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.

They work as a nonprofit to fund programs for early childhood education.

Today they offered resources for parents and caregivers.

The health department, fire department and Positive Parenting Program were among those present.

“It’s really great to be able to come out and get involved in the community and work with people to find out what sort of programs they’re looking for and the questions they have,” said community outreach director for Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children. “And to be able to answer them face to face.”

WNCT was a sponsor of this event and enjoyed getting out to meet our viewers.