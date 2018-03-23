Population estimates show increases and decreases across the east

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – New population estimates from the U.S Census Bureau show a lot of changes for many counties in the east.

In Martin County overall they’ve seen a seven percent decrease in population since 2010.

This compared to other counties like Pitt who saw a nearly seven percent increase since 2010.

Where thriving retail shoppes, business and restaurants once stood now sits a vacant downtown area in Williamston.

People 9 On Your Side spoke with they are not surprised to hear Martin County’s population estimates. They say until downtown areas like in Williamston improve they don’t see these numbers improving.

Many say they see people leaving because it doesn’t have the same richness and dedication baby boomers once saw.

Jayson Brown is one of those people who commutes to a different city.

“That’s sad because the thing about it is, is you know I myself personally go somewhere else. I go to Greenville cause I work over there I stay over in Greenville,” said Brown.

Many people say the key to bring more people to Martin County to stay, is allow more businesses corporate or otherwise to come and bring new jobs with them.

