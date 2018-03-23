Mother, son faces drugs, weapons charges in Pitt County

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)— A mother and son were arrested on various weapons and drug charges Friday, Greenville police said.

Lisa Hines, 52, and Jamel Hines, 21, face charges after the Greenville Police Department’s Gang Unit found six weapons, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, $5,100 in counterfeit bills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their house on Sterling Pointe Drive.

The investigation started a month ago and it concluded with their arrests Friday afternoon.

Lisa Hines was given a $10,000 bond and Jamel Hines a $100,000 bond.

They were both sent to the Pitt County Detention Center.