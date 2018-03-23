Mother, son faces drugs, weapons charges in Pitt County

By Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)— A mother and son were arrested on various weapons and drug charges Friday, Greenville police said.

Lisa Hines, 52, and Jamel Hines, 21, face charges after the Greenville Police Department’s Gang Unit found six weapons, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, $5,100 in counterfeit bills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their house on Sterling Pointe Drive.

The investigation started a month ago and it concluded with their arrests Friday afternoon.

Lisa Hines was given a $10,000 bond and Jamel Hines a $100,000 bond.

They were both sent to the Pitt County Detention Center.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s