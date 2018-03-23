Man charged with murder after dead body found in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT)— Jacksonville police have made an arrest after a Jacksonville man was assaulted and found dead in his apartment Sunday.

John V. Deavers Jr.  faces charges of murder and common law robbery.

Jacksonville Police found William Young’s body in his apartment at Indian Drive on Sunday morning.

Police said Young was assaulted Saturday evening by Deavers.

Deavers assaulted Young and took money from him, police said.

Young then returned to his apartment and died from his injury.

Deavers was sent to Onslow Jail with no bond.

