Kinston police rebrand department with new cop cars

Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Driving around Kinston, you may notice something different and that’s the rebranding of the Kinston Police Department.

They have purchased nine new black and white cop cars.

It’s all a part of the initiative to split from public safety and to stand out as their own department.

The Dodge Chargers have a gold lined “K”, similar to Kinston’s High School.

Plus, an American flag decal behind their window.

It’s been approved by the city and added to the budget.

“These cars are equipped, when officers are doing their reports inside the vehicle,” said Kinston police chief, Alonzo Jaynes. “If someone walks within a certain feet of the vehicle, a sensor will go off. So, that’s a huge officer safety feature.”

More of these new cars will begin to roll out as the older ones are decommissioned. They hope to have a whole new fleet in six years.

