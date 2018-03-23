High school from East advances in first NC Junior Chef Competition

(WNCT)- West Carteret and Topsail High School have both made their place in the finals for the first North Carolina Junior Chef Competition Cook-Off.

Both teams will travel to Guilford Technical Community College on April 9th where the competition will take place.

Eight teams will ‘prepare, cook and present’ their recipes for a panel of judges for the competition.

First, second and third prizes will all consist of scholarships for Sullivan University.

First prize will also advance to the South East Junior Chef Competition at Sullivan University in Kentucky.

