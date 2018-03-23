Greenville’s first rooftop bar set to open within coming weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — StillLife Night Club is set to open the first roof top bar in Greenville.

“We’re excited to give Greenville something it’s never seen before,” said owner-operator, Travis Hixon.

Owner Sharif Hatoum said it is one of a kind.

“We’re the pioneers in the roof top patios,” said Hatoum.

If you’ve ever wanted to go out Uptown, sit by a fire and relax while overlooking the city, here’s your chance.

“We wanted to create an environment for the young business professionals,” said Hatoum. “And for the adult population in Greenville. We wanted to give them a place they can go and socialize and feel very comfortable in the downtown district.”

StillLife will soon open their rooftop lounge, in which they have invested $1 million . One side is “Sky” bar which offers craft brews and sports games. The other side, “The Loft” is higher end.

“You’re going to have a lot of unique and rotational menus,” said Hixon. “That are going to come with time and love into the drinks that we make.”

It’s ultimately a unique opportunity for uptown to continue to grow and mold into a city encompassing different tastes and interests.

“It’s adding to that nightlife addition that a lot of investors are looking for,” said Meredith Hawke, events and branding director for uptown Greenville. “They want something for their employees to do all throughout the day, not just what their work environment is like.”

It’s a spot that will continue to add to the over six-hundred million dollars invested in the uptown area.

“Uptown Greenville is definitely in a growth mode,” said Hawke. “We are constantly having new construction, new announced construction. In the next five years it’s only going to grow and the city you see today will not be the city you see in five years.”

The grand opening for the rooftop bar is set for Thursday, April 5.