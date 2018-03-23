Greenville Fire and Rescue debut new inflatable fire safety house

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s fire and rescue are making a few adjustments to prevent fires and injuries in the east.

Inside the inflatable fire and safety house, there’s plenty of information for kids and parents and it’s all apart of the Greenville Fire and Rescue’s Life safety education program.

A nearly 800-pound inflatable house is the newest addition to safety measures for Greenville’s Fire and rescue team.

It comes just a day before the cities annual kid’s fest.

One key component is the ability for children to learn about the importance of calling 9-1-1 or crawling under smoke in the event of a fire.

Leaders say the new structure provides quality information from changing your house batteries every year to blowing out candles before you leave your home.

Rebekah Thurston is a life and safety educator for the Greenville Fire and Rescue team.

“I think that it’s really impactful for the people that are able to go inside this house and explore,” said Thurston. “It’s something that you’re going to remember, it’s very hands-on and tactile.”

Thurston says the new initiative is a part of the city’s demonstration towards effort for fire and injury prevention.

“It’s exciting and if we can get people excited about education and about learning how to keep yourself safe, and you and your family safe that’s really, really what we want to do and so important,” said Thurston.

Families across the east will have the opportunity to see the inflatable fire safety house today at the Greenville Convention Center for Kid’s Fest.