First Alert Forecast: Staying cool and sunny for Friday

SUMMARY: High pressure remains in control for today before a new system moves through this weekend. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine expected for this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s for some coastal areas. Most areas though, will climb into the 50s.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear with lows dropping into the 30s. A few inland areas could drop below freezing.

THIS WEEKEND: A disturbance will move through the area bringing the chance of snow for our northern counties will most areas will see a chilly rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 40% 50 ° F precip: 50% 47 ° F precip: 50% 46 ° F precip: 40% 45 ° F precip: 60% 44 ° F precip: 80% 43 ° F precip: 80% 41 ° F precip: 80% 40 ° F precip: 90% 39 ° F precip: 100% 38 ° F precip: 100% 37 ° F precip: 90% 37 ° F precip: 80% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast