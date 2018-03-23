First Alert Forecast: Staying cool and sunny for Friday

SUMMARY: High pressure remains in control for today before a new system moves through this weekend. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

TODAY: Lots of sunshine expected for this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s for some coastal areas. Most areas though, will climb into the 50s.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear with lows dropping into the 30s. A few inland areas could drop below freezing.

THIS WEEKEND: A disturbance will move through the area bringing the chance of snow for our northern counties will most areas will see a chilly rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

5am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
60%
8pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
80%
9pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
80%
10pm
Sat
41° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
90%
12am
Sun
39° F
precip:
100%
1am
Sun
38° F
precip:
100%
2am
Sun
37° F
precip:
90%
3am
Sun
37° F
precip:
80%
