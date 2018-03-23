Down Eats: Liliana’s Colombian Restaurant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For the past few years, Liliana’s Colombian Restaurant has been growing in popularity in Jacksonville, becoming one of the best reviewed spots in the city.

“This is real South American food. I know because I lived there,” said regular Dennis Clark, who lived in Colombia while serving the armed forces.

Owners Gustavo and Liliana Rios are using time tested recipes and sharing them with folks in Onslow County.

“We have recipes that we have carried for like up to five or six generations,” Liliana said.

They’ve got a taste of Colombia for every type of person — from Empanadas to real deal ox tail stew.

“I always get the ox tail here which is something my mom makes, which is like my favorite dish in the world,” said Katerina Evans.

“This is probably some of the best food I’ve had since being out in North Carolina,” said Robert Evans.

One of the best sellers at Liliana’s is their Bandeja Paisa, which features just about everything you want — steak, rice, beans, chorizo, sweet plantains and pork cracklings.

“You put it all together and you get a nice mix of everything. The sweet, the savory, the steak,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

Another big hit is the Tres Leches cake, featuring a decadent sauce, sweet icing, and fresh-cut strawberries.

“It’s got a really subtle sweetness. It’s really, really rich. The icing is where you get a lot of that sweetness,” Birch said.

Liliana’s also does custom orders and cakes. For more information, click here.