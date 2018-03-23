Craven County Schools holds elementary ‘Battle of the Books’ competition

NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT)- Fifteen elementary schools from Craven County competed Friday in a Battle of the Books competition in New Bern.

Over 120 fourth and fifth graders competed in teams of eight to see who knows more about the different books they we’re required to read through out the year for the competition.

Every team will face off against every school in the competition. Whoever has the most wins at the end of the day wins the competition.

Organizers say that this competition not only challenges students to read, but to build teamwork skills as well.

“This promotes literacy and reading so and they also bond together to ask all the different questions and we’ve been doing this for about four years now in Craven County Schools,” said Sarah Emmerich, Digital Teaching and Learning Coach for Craven County Schools.

Teams will begin preparing for next years competition this summer. The list of books for next years competition was released earlier this year.