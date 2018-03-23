Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The family of former North Carolina play-by-play announcer Woody Durham will join the school in a celebration of his life.

A statement from the school on Thursday says the service is scheduled for April 8 at 2 p.m. in Carmichael Arena.

The scheduled hour-long memorial service is open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served except for reserved seats for Carolina basketball and football lettermen. Arena doors will open at 1 p.m.

Durham, who was the voice of the Tar Heels from 1971 to 2011, died on March 7 of complications of a neurocognitive disorder. He was 76.

Durham called more than 1,800 games, including 23 football bowl games, 13 men’s basketball Final Fours and six national championship games, including the NCAA title-winning seasons in 1982, 1993, 2005 and 2009.