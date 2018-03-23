Carteret County woman brings “March for our Lives” home

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly half a million people are expected to march in Washington, D.C. and other cities around the country Saturday to call for more strict gun control laws and safety in schools.

One woman is hoping to bring that national movement home.

In the Food Lion parking lot in Swansboro Saturday morning, Ann Von Hoorn hoped to make the voices of Onslow County residents heard by local lawmakers.

She has written eight petitions and addressed them to state legislators.

Each asks for help with a different potential solution to the national problem of violence in schools.

“Nothing is what we’ve been doing for almost twenty years,” said Von Hoorn. “It’s time to do something.”

Von Hoorn lived in Connecticut in 2012 near Sandy Hook Elementary School the day 26 people were shot and killed. She said the day has haunted her ever since.

“You know the families that are affected,” said Von Hoorn. “And you see pictures of the children that were killed. And in that case, they were first graders.”

So when she heard about another school shooting, she knew she had to help.

“The night after the Parkland shooting,” said Von Hoorn, “God told me women need to address this issue. And then He said ‘you’re a woman.’”

She’s already getting a positive reaction from the community.

Onslow County resident Ashley Clymer said, “I think that if people come out more and participate and learn more about what’s going on in their community, it would make a big difference.”

Von Hoorn said she has no idea how much support she will receive Saturday. Nobody could show up or hundreds of people could. But she’s hoping that enough support will make legislators take notice of voices in Onslow County and work to protect students in our schools.

The event will be held in the Swansboro food lion parking lot Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.